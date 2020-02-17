GHPL: Aduana Stars Vow To Beat Asante Kotoko On Sunday

Listen to article

Aduana Stars forward, Yahaya Mohammed says his side will return to winning ways against Asante Kotoko in the matchday 11 fixtures of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

The 'Ogya' lad were humbled Liberty Professionals on Sunday at the Carl Reindorf Park by 5:2.

Yahaya Mohammed broke the deadlock in the 10th minute but Mubarak Alhassan levelled matters for the home side 7 minutes later.

After 25 minutes, the former Asante Kotoko ace struck again for Aduana Stars to make it 2-1 to the visitors but Elvis Kyei Baffour’s penalty made it 2-2.

Goals from Mubarak Alhassan, Abbas Nuhu and Kyei Baffour made it 5-2 for the Scientific Soccer lads.

“Sometimes the players and the technical team make mistakes,” he told Asempa FM. “We have been poor in our games and it is not good for the club.

“Liberty took their chances against us. They played well but we will go back to the drawing board and correct our mistakes.

“We have no excuse than to win against Asante Kotoko on Wednesday to clear all the mess. We have to beat them hands down,” he added.

Aduana Stars have dropped to the 4th position with 17 points.