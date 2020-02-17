GHPL: Edward Nii Odoom Charges Hearts of Oak Players To Covert Chances

Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak Edward Nii Odoom is worried about his side's inability to convert their goal-scoring chances in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians got their first league win in three matches after they beat Bechem United 3-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Prince Kwabena Adu opened the scoring for Bechem United Kofi Kordzi and Fatawu Mohammed made it 2-1 for Hearts.

Hafiz Konkoni tied things up for Bechem United in the 74th minute but Kordzi struck in the 92nd minute to hand the Phobians a relieving win and three points.

Odoom wants his side to be more efficient in the remaining matches of the league.

"I think it was a very difficult game not because our opponent are better than us but I think we are squandering chances over chances.

"We took the game on from the blast of the whistle but still we are creating chances but we are not able to finish and I think that is a worried to us," he said after the game.

The Phobians are 7th on the table with 15 points.