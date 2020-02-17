Manchester City May Lose Premier League Title After Champions League Ban

The English professional football club Manchester City could possibly lose their Premier League title won in 2014 if they're found to have breached financial rules.

Manchester City has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the ban by UEFA, if the decision is upheld by the Court of Arbitration Man City is facing a more thorough review of all its past dealings.

According to Daily Mail, a commission could subtract points with consideration to past matches, meaning their 2014 Premier League title win may be in jeopardy.

During the 2013/2014 season, Manchester City won the league in one of the closest title races in recent years, finishing on 86 points with just four points ahead of Liverpool. But according to UEFA between 2012 - 2016 Man City exaggerated their sponsorship income meaning theoretically that the 2014 title could be stripped from Man City and given to Liverpool.

The same case transpired with Juventus when they were stripped of their 2005/2006 Serie A titles after they were found guilty of illegal telephone calls involving referees. They're also concerns from Man City fans that their Manager Pep Guardiola could move on to another club if Ban is not lifted by end of the season.