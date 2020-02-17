Unbeaten Blair Cobbs Shocks Samuel Kotey Neequaye With Split-Decision

Listen to article

Welterweight Blair Cobbs did just enough to remain unbeaten Friday night, winning by split-decision over Samuel Kotey Neequaye.

One judge scored the bout 95-94 for Kotey, while the other two judges scored the bout 96-93 for Cobbs, who improves to 14-0, 9 knockouts.

The flamboyant Cobbs, who resides in Las Vegas, had stopped four of his last five opponents, including Carlos Ortiz after the sixth round of his last fight on Nov. 2.

Kotey entered Friday’s clash having split his previous four bouts over a span of almost six years.

From the opening bell, the southpaw Cobbs chose to box and counter as Kotey attempted to close the distance between the two fighters. The few times both fighters opened up and traded, Cobbs landed the more telling punches.

Kotey did connect with an overhand right towards the end of the fourth round but did not let his hands go enough. The lack of action between the two fighters produced a chorus of boos from the crowd at the Honda Center.

Both fighters did have their moments in round six, throwing and connecting with several hooks and crosses to the head and body. The action brought cheers from the crowd after having sat through five rounds of little activity.

What occurred in round 6 was short-lived as spurts of action between the two fighters took place afterwards, again prompting boos from the crowd.

Midway through round 9, Cobbs was deducted a point for hitting Kotey below the belt. The point deduction by referee Jerry Cantu seemed to light a fire under Cobbs as he pressed the action, but was not able to land anything flush on Kotey.

Kotey did little to fight with a sense of urgency during the final round as Cobbs was content to box from the outside.

Kotey, who is originally from Ghana and now resides in Baltimore, Maryland, drops to 23-3, 16 KOs.