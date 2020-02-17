Commey Dedicates Chairman’s Cup Victory to His Family, Friends and Fans

New Ghana Table Tennis Champion, Emmanuel Commey has dedicated his win in the 2020 Chairman’s Cup to all his supporters, fans, admirers and his family who have been encouraging him.

Speaking to Yours Truly after attending church at Radiant Gospel to thank the Lord Almighty for giving him strength and luck through hard training, he said the Chairman’s Cup would be remembered forever because the settings at the venue, Accra Table Tennis Centre was classic and of international standard.

The 26-year-old sports star praised the president of the Ghana Table Tennis Association, Mr Mawuko Afadzinu for his vision and interest in the welfare of players.

He also thanked the managers of the Fantasy Dome for creating the space for international and leisure Table Tennis in Accra.

Commey thanked his coaches, lecturers and friends as well as teammates whom he trained with.

“To my colleagues and seniors at the Ghana Immigration Service, I say a big thank you for all the opportunities” he stressed.

In the absence of teammate and top seed, the 7 times SWAG award winner, Derek Abrefa and Felix Lartey aka Spider who are training in the USA, Commey is enjoying his reign.

They will join him for the 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers and World Championships.