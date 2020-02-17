Emmanuel Commey And Celia Baah Danso Win Ghana Table Tennis Chairman’s Cup
By Sammy Heywood Okine
Ghana’s current best ping pong stars proved their worth at the season’s open competition, the Chairman’s Cup held at the new Accra Table Tennis Center inside the Fantasy Dome at the International Trade Fair site with sweet victories.
Emmanuel Commey, the 2019 Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Table Tennis Player of the year placed first and took home the prize of 1,500ghc.
Celia Baah Danso of the Ghana Armed Forces who also won the SWAG Best Female Table Tennis Player of the year 2018, showed her brilliance and skills with a sweet conquest.
She told Yours Truly “it was really a sweet victory and I am very happy. Indeed it is one of my happiest moments because I did not train too hard in previous tournaments, and I can say the Almighty is so good and wonderful to me”
Commey who is a product of the University of Ghana and lost at the final of the GUSA Games said “wow, this is sweet revenge and I pray to be in better form for the future. I just want them to know that winning the SWAG award was through hard work and discipline which is always my weapon. I am very happy today and I thank my coaches and the president, Mr, Mawuko Afadzinu for supporting the game of Table Tennis and getting us the Accra Center”.
Commey took home the biggest prize of the day. Here is the list of winners and how much they received from the tournament.
Men 1st. Emmanuel Commey - 1500ghc 2nd. Ernest Mawutor - 1000ghc 3rd. Emmanuel Asante - 500ghc 4th. Ben Joe Sam - 500ghc Boys 1st. Gado Ibrahim - 500ghc 2nd. Richard Ofori - 200ghc 3rd. Francis Antwi - 100ghc 4th. Charles Kose - 100ghc Girls 1st. Emmanuela Yaa Kyere - 400ghc 2nd. Joana Ammisah - 200ghc 3rd. Selassie Doku - 100 4th. Esmerelda Okyere - 100 Women 1st. Celia Baah Danso - 1000ghc 2nd. Eva Adom Amankwah - 500 3rd. Cynthia Kwabi - 500ghc 4th. Cecilia Fremah - 250ghc
