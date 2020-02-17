Black Bombers Assure Nation Of Qualification To Tokyo 2020

Members of the national boxing team, the Black Bombers have assured Ghanaians of Olympic qualification to put Ghana’s name on the list of countries at the next Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The Bombers had an encounter with the sports media on Sunday at the Bukom Boxing Arena before departing to Dakar for the African qualifiers to the big world sports festival.

Coach Dr Ofori Asare, the technical director said the boxers are in high spirits to make history for themselves and are going to shock the continent.

President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Mr George Lamptey said despite the poor motivation from the sports authorities they are going to do their best.

He commended the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), the NSA, Alhaji Inusah and Geodrill mining company for supporting the team in their preparations.

Some of the boxers who spoke to the media said motivation has not been the best, however, they know what is at stake in the future, so they are building themselves for the best times in their lives.

Shakul Samed, the SWAG amateur boxer of the year 2019 said he is surprised at things happening in his life within this short period of representing Ghana at the African Games and winning laurels.

He said being ranked 25 by the IOC Boxing Task Force as well as seeded at the African qualifiers has inspired him a lot.

“I see myself as an Olympian. It is my dream to go to the Olympic Games, and I will not let this chance pass, I am very ready and I know I will make it for Ghana” he expressed.

Fariza Osman, one of the two female boxers said this is the first time she is representing her nation and would do her best to qualify to the Olympic Games to make a statement for women in sports.

Suleman Tetteh, Wahid Omar and Jessie Lartey, all experience boxers at the amateur level said they know what to do to win and are going to make it to Tokyo 2020.