GPL Matchday 10 Wrap: Medeama, Aduana, Kotoko Drop Points

At the end of Match Week 10 of the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season, giants Hearts of Oak has cruised to a 3-2 win against Bechem United as Asante Kotoko, Aduana Stars, and Medeama SC all dropped points.

This weekend’s games started on February 14, 2020, where two matches were honored. While Eleven Wonders beat King Faisal 2-1, the Capital derby between Legon Cities FC and Great Olympics ended 1-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium in a match where chocolates were shared with spectators by the home team.

Then on Saturday, there was just a single match played when Inter Allies visited Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park. Though the Berekum-based club went into the fixture as league leaders and favorites, they were stunned by the Capelli Boys who emerged as 3-1 winners at the end of the 90 minutes.

Today, 6 matches have been played to wrap up games for Match Week 10 of the Ghana Premier League. Hearts of Oak had to fight till the end to beat Bechem United in Accra.

In Kumasi, the biggest clash of the weekend touted the Ashanti derby between Asante Kotoko and Ashgold ended in a goalless stalemate at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Having returned to the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park today, Liberty Professionals schooled Aduana Stars in a pulsating encounter that produced seven goals. Though Yahaya Mohammed bagged a brace for the visitors, it could not save them from suffering a 5-2 defeat.

In the other matches, Ebusua Dwarfs had to recover from a goal down to see off Karela United with a 2-1 win at the Cape Coast Stadium as WAFA and Dreams FC drew 0-0 at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena.

Lastly, Medeama SC was forced to taste its first home defeat of this season’s Ghana Premier League when they were outscored by Elmina Sharks with the match ending 2-1 in favour of the visitors at the Tarkwa Akoon Community Park.