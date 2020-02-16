Medeama Tastes First Home Defeat As They Lose 2-1 To Elmina Sharks

Medeama Sporting Club has tasted its first home defeat in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season after losing 2-1 to Elmina Sharks at the Tarkwa Akoon Community Park on Sunday afternoon.

In what was a Match Week 10 fixture of the season, the Tarkwa-based club went into the game with a lot of confidence to seek a victory that would have sent the side to the top of the league table.

Following a good start, Medeama with no surprise broke the deadline of the game on the 14th minute as prolific striker Prince Opoku Agyemang registered his name on the scoresheet.

A ding dong affair after that equalizer saw the two teams exchanging attacks and creating chances to score. On the 24th minute, Mustapha Alhaji made good use of a good opportunity to score to draw level for Elmina Sharks.

From there on, the visitors held on to ensure they went into the first half break on level terms.

After recess, a pulsating encounter between Medeama and Elmina Sharks left spectators on their feet in anticipation of who will get the next goal. At the end of a fierce battle, striker Benjamin Boateng who scored a hat-trick for Sharks in their big win over Berekum Chelsea last weekend punished Medeama with a 92nd-minute equalizer.

That late goal stunned the home team as the away side amassed all 3 available points on the matchday.