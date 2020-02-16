Victorien Adebayor Humiliates Best Ghana Premier League Defender With His Exquisite Skills [VIDEO]

Inter Allies striker, Victorien Adebayor has set the Ghana Premier League blaze with his exquisite skills against Berekum Chelsea.

Allies stunned theBlues 3:1 at the Golden City Park on Saturday in the matchday ten fixtures of the 2019/20 season.

Following the victory, the bulky striker has dominated the headlines with his excellent display.

Two goals from the Niger international helped Allies to secure the win.

Adebayor, who was linked to Hearts of Oak before the start of the season has terrorized defenders this season with his pace and skills.

However, Ahmed Adams of Berekum Chelsea is the latest victim.

Inter Allies' intricate passing game was put to the test when Chelsea pressed, however, Adebayor had all the answers as the Nigerien cheekily nutmeg the incoming Adams.

Video below...



Adebayor followed up his audacious 'nutmeg' with an exquisite finish that stunned the spectators at the Golden City Park.

He is leading the goalscorers chat with 10 goals.

‪Victorien Adebayor was named the NASCO man of the match, his 5th of the season.‬