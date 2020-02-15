PL: Mane Hits Landmark Goal As Liverpool Win Yet Again

Sadio Mane emerged from the bench to strike late as Liverpool beat Norwich 1-0 at Carrow Road to extend their advantage at the top of the table to 25 points.

The Canaries, bottom of the table, were dominated throughout, seeing only a third of possession for much of the game, but managed to navigate as far as the 77th minute at parity.

However, Mane, a 60th-minute introduction for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, latched on to Jordan Henderson’s clipped ball over the top, before lashing past Tim Krul.

The goal marks Mane’s 100th in English football and his 16th of the season, and leaves them 15 points from winning the Premier League.