Berekum Chelsea 1-3 Inter Allies: Adebayor’s Brace Inspire Capelli Boys To Victory

A sumptuous brace from Niger import Victorien Adebayor has inspired Inter Allies to an important 3-1 win against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park on Saturday afternoon.

Nicknamed the Capelli Boys, the side put up an outstanding performance today to ensure they stunned the league leaders at the end of 90 minutes of their match week 10 fixture of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

After a good start to the match, Inter Allies took a deserved lead on the 32nd minute courtesy a strike from captain and poster boy Victorien Adebayor.

At the end of the first half, that goal separated the two teams even though the team could have scored more if they had taken their chances.

Two second-half goals from Samuel Armah and Victorien Adebayor sandwiched a consolation goal from Berekum Chelsea attacker Augustine Henneh as Inter Allies cruised to a 3-1 win.

By virtue of the sweet victory, Allies has climbed to 6th position on the standings of the Ghana Premier League and just 3 points short of a top-four place.

Meanwhile, club danger man and prolific striker Victorien Adebayor have taken his tally of goals in the division to 10 goals in 9 games. In addition, he boasts of 4 goals which make him arguably the best player in the division at the moment.