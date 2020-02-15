Thomas Partey Implores Atletico Madrid Teammates To Work Hard After Valencia Draw

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey has called on his Atletico Madrid teammates to work harder after their 2-2 draw with Valencia.

Atletico took 2-1 lead heading to the break, with the 27-year-old midfielder scoring a sublime second goal.

However, Diego Simeone's men could not hold onto their lead and were pegged back by Central African Republic International Geoffrey Kondogbia's effort in the second half.

“Valencia play well and are strong at their stadium," Partey told the club website after the match.

"They had the ball and we tried to play our game.

"We have to keep working hard because results will come if we do so."

The 2017 Europa League winners have just one win in their last five league matches, drawing two and losing two and stay in fourth place in the standings.

Their next assignment is a crunch Champions League Round of 16 first leg tie at home to Liverpool on Tuesday.