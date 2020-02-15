GHPL: Experience Referee Daniel Laryea To Handle Kotoko, Ashgold Clash

Listen to article

Experienced Ghanaian referee, Daniel Laryea, has been appointed to officiate the Premier League game between Asante Kotoko and Ashgold at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

The 33-year-old referee has been at the heart of so many performances in the league this season and which has earned him another chance to handle match of the week.

His outstanding performance has also been recognized at the international level as he has been shortlisted among 20 referees expected to officiate in this year’s Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN) competition slated for Cameroun.

He will be assisted by Paul Atimaka and Emmanuel Allou Tebson on the lines while Maxwell Hanson with be the fourth referee while the Match Commissioner will be A.S Seidu.