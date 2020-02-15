Andre Ayew Assist In Swansea City Stalemate With Hull City

Andre Ayew continued his fine form for Swansea City FC as he provided an assist in his side’s exciting 4-4 draw away at Hull City in the English Championship.

The Friday Night fixture served a fascinating 8 goal thriller at the KCOM Stadium.

Leo da Silva Lopes got things off for the Tigers in the sixth minute before Wayne Routledge levelled the game seven minutes later.

Ayew then turned provider for Swansea's third goal, his ball down the left finding Jordan Garrick who tucked it in with consummate ease.

Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster made it 4-3 for Swansea, but Hull still had one more goal in their tank and it came courtesy of Tom Evans in the fifth minute of six additional minutes.

Ayew was one of the standout players on the pitch for Swansea, producing five total shots, 45 touches and 25 accurate passes (83.3%).

This was Ayew’s 5th assist of the season and took his overall goal involvement this season to 15 in 31 matches in the Championship.