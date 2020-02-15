Bencharki’s Brace Leads Zamalek To Fourth Super Cup Glory

Egyptian giants Zamalek claimed their fourth CAF Super Cup title, defeating Tunisia’s Esperance 3-1 on Friday night at Thani Ben Jassem Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Achraf Bencharki scored a brace after Abdelraouf Benguit cancelled Yousef Ibrahim “Obama” opener for Zamalek, to give the White Knights their fourth title, 17 years after their last glory in the annual one-off match.

The 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup champions claimed the title, which is the second consecutive for Zamalek French coach Patrice Carteron who won the same title last year with Morocco’s Raja, also in Doha and on the expense of Esperance.

Barely two minutes after the kickoff, Zamalek took the lead via Obama. The winger header met Mohamed Abdelshafy’s cross from the left side to give the White Knights a lead that lasted till halftime.

Nine minutes after the break Esperance equalized from the spot. A handball on Zamalek’s defender Mahmoud Hamdy was confirmed by VAR technology as Benguit sent Zamalek’s keeper Mohamed Abu Gabal to the wrong direction.

But the draw just lasted for three minutes, as Bencharki’s solo effort restored Zamalek’s lead after 58 minutes. The Moroccan waived his way past two defenders to send a low shot inside Moez Ben Chrifia’s net.

Esperance threw everyone in attack, and had their chances. Deep into injury time, Bencharki sealed victory for Zamalek, when he finished a counter-attack receiving Ferjani Sassi’s pass to send the ball into the net.