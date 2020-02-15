Ghana Footvolley Association To Host Russia And Other International Teams At Winneba

Listen to article

Ghana Footvolley Association (GFVA) in partnership with Alkamin Mineral Water will host Russia and other international teams at Winneba on the 27th-29th March,2020. The tournament will feature some local teams that will be representing their region.

The tournament is to create awareness of the game and to make Ghana the centre of footvolley development in Africa.

Mustapha Mohammed, president of the Ghana Footvolley Association called on the media to promote the sport to be popular in the whole country.