VIDEO: Partey Nets Stunner For Atletico Madrid In Draw Against Valencia

Ghanaian international Thomas Partey complemented another fine performance for his Atletico Madrid side with a super strike from distance as they draw 2-2 against Valencia in the Spanish La Liga on Valentine's Day.

The sought-after Black Stars and Rojiblancos asset was handed a starting role on Match Week 24 of the Spanish top-flight on Friday night when the Madrid-based club visited the Mestalla.

Just as he has done in most matches, especially on the big stages, Thomas Partey put up an outstanding display that earned great applauds at the end of the 90 minutes.

On the matchday, Marcos Llorente opened the scoring for Atletico Madrid on the 15th minute before a resilient display from Valencia saw them drawing level on the 40th minute courtesy a goal from defender Gabriel Paulista.

Three minutes later, it was the turn of Thomas Partey to register his name on the scoresheet as he scored with yet another thunderbolt strike from outside the box.

Though the equalizer ended up trending on social media, it could not earn Atletico Madrid the 3 points at the end of the match as a strike from Geoffrey Kondogbia in the second half forced the match to end in a two-all draw.

Watch Thomas Partey’s thunderbolt goal in the video below: