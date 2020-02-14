REPORT: Great Olympics To Name Paa Kwasi Fabian As New Head Coach

Information reaching Modernghana Sports is indicating that former Ghana u-17 coach Paa Kwasi Fabian is in line to be named as the new head coach for Great Olympics.

The Accra-based club has already seen two managers resign from their post since pre-season to Match Week 10 of the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghana Premier season.

First coach Isaac Nii Armah resigned just a week to the commencement of the league before coach George Kwoffie also tended in his after Match Week 7 of the campaign.

Though assistant coach for the side Seth Hoffman has stepped in for the club in their last 2 outings, they are expected to appoint a new head coach or risk facing sanctions from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after 30 days.

According to Kumasi-based Hot FM, Accra Great Olympics is now set to unveil former Kotoko and Inter Allies trainer Paa Kwasi Fabian as the team’s new head coach.

It is understood that talks between the two parties are far advanced and a deal could be reached soon to pave way for an official announcement.