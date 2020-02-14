'Do Away With Nepotism And Favoritism' Sam Johnson Tells Black Stars Coach CK Akonnor

Former Ghana defender, Sam Johnson has called on CK Akonnor to free and fair in his player call up if he wants to be successful coaching the Black Stars.

Following Kwesi Appiah’s contract expiration in December 2019, the Ghana Football Association named the former Dreams FC and Ashgold trainer as the new gaffer.

The 45-year-old will be assisted by David Duncan to carry out his duties.

“I am personally happy because we can take care of our own affairs as far as football is concerned,” Johnson told Goal.

“He knows African football very well and will ensure to put discipline in the team. He can do the job. If CK could coach Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold then he has seen it all.

“But we must acknowledge that the quality of players we have in the team is not as high as 10 years ago. It will take time for him to build up the team to that level. That also has to start with building a strong local base of players.

Former Ghana defender, Sam Johnson

Akonnor is currently in Europe monitoring Ghanaian players. He has held talks with French-born Elisha Owusu and the Anderlecht duo of Francis Amuzu and Jeremy Doku, who both currently play for Belgium at youth level, having earlier met English-born Tariq Fosu.

“It’s up to him to ensure a good blend of both good foreign and locally-based players; not his own personal favourites unless of course his favourites are the best for the team.

“He should choose the best players because I don’t think anybody took money from him during his playing days with the Black Stars.

"He should also not allow other people to interfere in his call-ups.”

Akonnor has been tasked to lead Ghana to Afcon victory in Cameroon next year, the nation having endured a series of disappointments since last winning the title in 1982.

“It is too early to tell if CK can lead us to win Afcon,” Johnson added.

“Let’s see how he fares in the qualifiers, then we can assess his chances."

Akonnor has called Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp, Christian Atsu and Daniel Amartey during his tour.

Reports say home-based players such as Joseph Esso of Hearts of Oak and Justice Blay of Asante Kotoko are also likely to be handed a first call-up.