Neymar Angers PSG By Attending Düsseldorf Fashion Event
By as.com
LISTEN
2 HOURS AGO
Neymar, once again has crossed swords with PSG bosses, this time after going to German city Düsseldorf for a photo session for clothing brand 'Replay' despite being injured.
"What game is Neymar playing?" ask 'Le Parisien' after the striker's latest off-field incident.
Just four days before one of the biggest game in the season for the Ligue 1 side as they face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League Round of 16, the Brazilian player, had no qualms about flying to Düsseldorf for a fashion event organised by German fashion outlet Peek & Cloppenburg with the player's decision to attend being far from well-received in Paris.
PSG club officials are annoyed that the striker deemed that the publicity trip was of a higher priority than rehabilitation on his injury with the forward ruled out of the Ligue 1 game against Amiens this weekend and a major doubt for the UCL class with PSG boss Tuchel stating that he could not 100% guarantee Neymar playing next week.
Neymar Angers PSG By Attending Düsseldorf Fashion Event
Neymar, once again has crossed swords with PSG bosses, this time after going to German city Düsseldorf for a photo session for clothing brand 'Replay' despite being injured.
"What game is Neymar playing?" ask 'Le Parisien' after the striker's latest off-field incident.
Just four days before one of the biggest game in the season for the Ligue 1 side as they face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League Round of 16, the Brazilian player, had no qualms about flying to Düsseldorf for a fashion event organised by German fashion outlet Peek & Cloppenburg with the player's decision to attend being far from well-received in Paris.
PSG club officials are annoyed that the striker deemed that the publicity trip was of a higher priority than rehabilitation on his injury with the forward ruled out of the Ligue 1 game against Amiens this weekend and a major doubt for the UCL class with PSG boss Tuchel stating that he could not 100% guarantee Neymar playing next week.
Football News