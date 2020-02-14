GOIL Renews Sponsorship Deal With Hearts Of Oak For Another Year

Ghana Oil Company Limited, GOIL has renewed its sponsorship deal with Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak for another year, Modernghana Sports can report.

The Oil company has been a sponsor of the Phobians since 2016 when they signed the first contract. Subsequently, there have been renewals with the last one coming back in 2017.

On Friday, February 14, 2020, the General Manager of Hearts of Oak, Mr. Frederick Moore met with representatives of GOIL in Accra where the deal has been extended for an additional year.

“Ghana Oil Company (GOIL), has renewed its sponsorship with Accra Hearts of Oak following successful talks between the two parties. The sponsorship starts from February 2020, and, it's for a one-year renewable period”, a statement from Hearts of Oak reads on their Twitter page.

The monetary gains of the contract remains unknown but it is believed that it is an improvement from what they earned from the previous contract.