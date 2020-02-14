OFFICIAL: GOIL Extends Sponsorship Deal With Asante Kotoko

Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko has seen its sponsorship deal with the country’s petroleum company, Ghana Oil Company Limited extended today, Modernghana Sports can report.

The record Ghana Premier League winners have been a sponsorship beneficiary of GOIL for close to a decade with the last time they renewed the contract coming in May 2017.

On Valentine’s Day today, the contract has been extended once again with the Porcupine Family expected to enjoy huge sums of money from the Oil Company.

Club General Manager, George Amoako, and the Chief Executive Officer, Yves Gyembibi Cooker met with representatives of Goil to sign the necessary paperwork to wrap up the deal.

After confirming the new deal today, Asante Kotoko has indicated that the details of the contract will be made public in the coming days.