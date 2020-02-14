U-17 AFCON: Black Starlets Management Committee Visit Team’s Camp Ahead Of Qualifiers

The Management Committee of the National U-17 male team paid a visit to the team’s training camp in Cape Coast on Thursday.

The Delegation which was led by the Committees vice-chairman John Ansah interacted with the players and the technical team.

Coach Ben Fokuo and his side have been in Cape Coast for the past 2 weeks as they prepare for their upcoming assignments.

Thirty players were initially invited to the team’s camp after which another batch has arrived in camp as the technical team continues its screening exercise for its final squad.

The delegation included other management members Odeneho Appiah and Abubakar Nallah.

The Black Starlets are preparing for their upcoming qualifying matches later this year.

Below is a list of players in camp:

Charles Appiah - Cheetah FC Sathu Anastatius - Mboma City Rafael Mahama - Jonas FC Nemorden - Oti United Rabiu Fuseini - Hearts Babies Michael Appiah - Seedof Academy Ransford - Rock Stars Abdulai Mohammed - Rock Stars Alhassan Alhassan - Republicans Nyarko Benjamin - Mountaineers FC Samari Salifu- Young Juventus Afful Daniel - Great warriors Isaac Agbango - Young Juventus Mohammed Suweidu - Cedars Stars Academy Yakubu Ahmed - Bagaba FC Jeff Boabeng - Eagles FC Samuel Boakye - Cedars Stars Academy Wisdom Mba - Mboma City Nana Kwesi Koomson - Edinaman United Zaidan Alhassan - Edubiase FC Benjamin Eshun - Young Chelsea Abdul Washid Adams - Ajax FC Bernard Boateng - Phoenix FC Abraham Asare - Natcosta Youth Stephen Dacosta - Natcosta Youth Gideon Matjambe - Medeama FC Muhaison Mohammed - Ebony Babies Obeng Samuel - Deportivo FC Gideon Osei - Creative Academy Kwakye Samuel - Hope Academy Isaac Baido - Light Gate FC Samuel Tetteh - Asem Light Gate FC Sylvester Antwi - Shooting Stars FC

Source: ghanafa.org