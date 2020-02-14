ModernGhanalogo

14.02.2020

U-17 AFCON: Black Starlets Management Committee Visit Team’s Camp Ahead Of Qualifiers

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Management Committee of the National U-17 male team paid a visit to the team’s training camp in Cape Coast on Thursday.

The Delegation which was led by the Committees vice-chairman John Ansah interacted with the players and the technical team.

Coach Ben Fokuo and his side have been in Cape Coast for the past 2 weeks as they prepare for their upcoming assignments.

Thirty players were initially invited to the team’s camp after which another batch has arrived in camp as the technical team continues its screening exercise for its final squad.

The delegation included other management members Odeneho Appiah and Abubakar Nallah.

The Black Starlets are preparing for their upcoming qualifying matches later this year.

Below is a list of players in camp:

  1. Charles Appiah - Cheetah FC
  2. Sathu Anastatius - Mboma City
  3. Rafael Mahama - Jonas FC
  4. Nemorden - Oti United
  5. Rabiu Fuseini - Hearts Babies
  6. Michael Appiah - Seedof Academy
  7. Ransford - Rock Stars
  8. Abdulai Mohammed - Rock Stars
  9. Alhassan Alhassan - Republicans
  10. Nyarko Benjamin - Mountaineers FC
  11. Samari Salifu- Young Juventus
  12. Afful Daniel - Great warriors
  13. Isaac Agbango - Young Juventus
  14. Mohammed Suweidu - Cedars Stars Academy
  15. Yakubu Ahmed - Bagaba FC
  16. Jeff Boabeng - Eagles FC
  17. Samuel Boakye - Cedars Stars Academy
  18. Wisdom Mba - Mboma City
  19. Nana Kwesi Koomson - Edinaman United
  20. Zaidan Alhassan - Edubiase FC
  21. Benjamin Eshun - Young Chelsea
  22. Abdul Washid Adams - Ajax FC
  23. Bernard Boateng - Phoenix FC
  24. Abraham Asare - Natcosta Youth
  25. Stephen Dacosta - Natcosta Youth
  26. Gideon Matjambe - Medeama FC
  27. Muhaison Mohammed - Ebony Babies
  28. Obeng Samuel - Deportivo FC
  29. Gideon Osei - Creative Academy
  30. Kwakye Samuel - Hope Academy
  31. Isaac Baido - Light Gate FC
  32. Samuel Tetteh - Asem Light Gate FC
  33. Sylvester Antwi - Shooting Stars FC

Source: ghanafa.org
