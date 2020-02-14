Sogne Yacouba In Line To Feature For Kotoko Against Ashgold

Listen to article

Burkinabe striker Sogne Yacouba could feature for Kumasi Asante Kotoko this weekend when they host regional rivals Ashanti Gold at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The last time the forward played a match for the Porcupine Warriors was on Match Week 5 of the Ghana Premier League when they defeated Ebusua Dwarfs 2-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Since then, contract renewal issues have forced head coach Maxwell Konadu to bench Sogne Yacouba for fear that he could be affected by the uncertainty concerning his future at the club.

He has missed all of Kotoko’s last four outings which came against bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak, Liberty Professionals, WAFA and just last weekend the encounter with Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams.

He was handed some playing time in a friendly match on Thursday afternoon when the senior team of Kotoko played against their Youth side. In a clash that ended 11-3 in favour of the first team, the attacker bagged a brace for himself.

It is understood that a show of professionalism has convinced his manager that his head is in the game and can play with no problem when given the chance even in the midst of his contract extension issues.

In the latest development, a report coming in is indicating that the striker could return to the starting lineup of the Reds this Sunday when they take on Ashanti Gold.