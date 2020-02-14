Songne Yacouba Nets Brace In Kotoko Friendly Despite Internal Frustrations

Burkina Faso international striker Songne Yacouba was on target twice for Asante Kotoko as they dispatched Jachie Youth Academy 11-3 in a training game on afternoon Thursday.

Yacouba, 28, whose contract issue with the club is yet to be settled, scored a brace to remind coach Maxwell Konadu of his potency up front.

Meanwhile, new striker Kwame Poku registered his presence at the club by netting five goals as youngster Mathew Cudjoe Anim, Maxwell Baako, Naby Keita and Augustine Okrah were all on target.

Asante Kotoko will host regional rivals Ashantigold on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium their Ghana Premier League week 10 fixture.