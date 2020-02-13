Liberty Professionals To Return To Len Clay Stadium After Club Licencing Board Clearance

Listen to article

The Club Licensing Board have cleared Liberty Professionals to return to Carl Reindorf Park for their matchday ten clash.

Liberty had their licence withdrawn by the Board after their matchday 4 fixture against Hearts of Oak during which snakes were found at the venue.

A statement read: The Club Licensing Board has revoked the License of Liberty Professionals FC for the use of the Carl Reindorf, Dansoman with immediate effect.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the Committee held on Monday, January 20 following the Club’s inability to rectify the infrastructural challenges based on which they were granted a provisional license with conditions, failing which the license shall be withdrawn.

After its inspection on Monday, January 20, the Board observed that Liberty Professionals failed to effect the required changes before the deadline given earlier.

However, Godfred Akoto Boafo, who is a management member of the club says it's a great relief for Liberty to have their home ground back.

"We are certainly relieved to be back playing at our home ground, we are know how inconvenient it was to play our last home game against Dreams FC away from home, we ended up happening to play it at the home and it affected us with the result that we had."

"Every team feels comfortable playing in its own familiar surrounding, so it is good that ahead of our bid game this weekend against Aduana Stars, we will happen the opportunity to use the Carl Reindorf Park again."

Liberty Professionals occupy 12th on the log with 10 points and will host Aduana Stars on Sunday.