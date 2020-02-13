GHPL: Kasim Gokyildiz Threatens To Report Ghana FA To FIFA

Ashantigold coach Kasim Gokyildiz has threatened to report Ghana FA to the world’s football governing body over what the Turkish trainer describes as unfair treatment.

The FA on Monday, February 10, 2020, wrote to Ashantigold to revoke the Turkish trainer’s coaching licence.

According to a statement, the license of Kasim Gokyildiz was revoked after a validated check at the Turkish Football Federation.

A portion of the letter reads, “the Ghana Football Association per its checks with both the German Football Federation and the Turkish Football Federation is unable to validate the authenticity of Mr Gokyildiz’s license.

“In the foregoing, the provisional license issued to Mr Gokyildiz is hereby revoked.”

However, Gokyildiz in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM says the claim by the FA is untrue.

GFA received letter via email yesterday from Turkish FA through [email protected] that my license is valid until 31st December 2021 and now am waiting for the GFA to revise their notes that they allow me to coach my team because I have genuine and valid documents,” he mentioned.

”GFA is now destroying my reputation and when they don’t do the right thing, I will report them to FIFA for sure.

”Since 15 years, am a holder of UEFA license A and now GFA is saying my documents are not valid, that’s a complete lie, I won’t accept that, no one can destroy my reputation, that’s my concern now.

They should withdraw their statement about me or face me at FIFA. Now a lot of people think am not qualified which is false.

”If even AshantiGold will not allow me to continue, that’s fine but my reputation is important to me. I won’t allow the FA tarnish my image.

They should do the right thing otherwise FIFA will settle this issue,”

Read below Ghana FA’s letter to the Turkish trainer on Monday 10th February, 2020.