My Brother-In-Law Recommended Christian Atsu To Me, Says Kwesi Appiah

Former Ghana coach, Kwesi Appiah recounted his brother-in-law recommended Christian Atsu for a Black Stars call-up.

The 28-year-old winger made his debut for the country in June 2012 Ghana’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The former Chelsea and FC Porto winger was applauded for his contribution during the game.

In an interview with Citi TV, the 60-year-old disclosed he gave Christian Atsu the chance to prove himself with the senior football national team after a recommendation from his brother-in-law.

“Personally if after a conversation and you suggest a player to me, I don’t forget about it. I follow up. I have a data software and then key in the name of the player and look at the last five games of the player. So if the player is as good as you say, I will consider giving that player a call-up.

“For Atsu, it was my brother-in-law who said, there is a player, I have seen him play and he is doing very well. So I checked and I gave him that opportunity.

“I think that’s what other coaches don’t do. They don’t give people the chance to prove themselves.”

Ghana won the game 7-0 and the young protégé scored on his debut for his country.

Atsu recently talks with new Black Stars coach, K Akonnor in England.