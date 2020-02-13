2019/20 Division One League: Match Officials For Match Week 7 Announced

Listen to article

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the names of the officials that will handle match week 7 fixtures of the Division One League.

A total of 24 matches will be played across the three zones [8 matches in every zone]. With the season already shaping up, each side will go into the matchday with the motive of bagging 3 points.

Below is the list matches scheduled for this weekend and the assigned match officials:

ZONE ONE (1)

Match: B.A UNITED Vs TAMALE CITY

Referee: Alfaa Ba-Adey Fuseini

Asst 1: Abdullai Abdul-Salam

Asst2: Iddrisu Issahaku

4th Ref: Anvia Janali Marifawie

M/C: Alberty Commey

Match: KINTAMPO FC Vs WA SUNTAA

Referee: Seth Zigah

Asst 1 : Yusuf Abdul Ghaffar

Asst2: Alhassan Abdul Rauf

4th Ref: Siraj Yahya

M/C: Abdul Issaka Anas

Match: CROCODILE STARS Vs. R.T.U

Referee: Sintuo Eliasu Tonsuglo

Asst 1 : Moro Abass Kasimpu

Asst2: Bashiru Tordia Bonomia

4th Ref: Wuttirira Herbert Hamza

M/C: Dawudi A.Razak

Match: WAMANAFO MIGHTY ROYALS Vs BOFOAKWA TANO

Referee: Mohammed Zakari

Asst 1 : Emmanuel Adjei

Asst2: Matthias Koffi Kouadio

4th Ref: Sakibu Salifu

M/C: Mohammed Alhassan

Match: NSOATREMAN Vs YOUNG APOSTLES

Referee: Hassim Yakubu

Asst 1: Samuel Kusi Antwi

Asst2: Victor Obour Twum

4th Ref: David Addaney

M/C: A.A Alhassan

Match: UNITY FC Vs NKORANZA WARRIORS

Referee: Gilbert Amoah Ayariga

Asst 1: Eric Ndebugri

Asst2: Asigibe Marley

4th Ref: Albert Azantilow

M/C: Seidu Bomison

Match: STEADFAST Vs BREKUM ARSENAL

Referee: Andrews Awurisa

Asst 1 : Akisiboka A. George

Asst2: Theophilus Akugre

4th Ref: Joshua Tengzie

M/C: Ibrahim Fuseini

Match: YENDI GBEWAA Vs. TECHIMAN CITY

Referee: Seila Mahama Adam

Asst 1: Mumuni Issah Bagurichira

Asst2: Michael Lamme

4th Ref: Maurice Anankani

M/C: Abubakari Kassim

ZONE TWO (2)

Match: ASOKWA DEPORTIVO Vs SKYY FC

Referee: Edward Annan

Asst 1: Nicholas Adado

Asst2: Patrick Goha

4th Ref: Franklin Akumatey

M/C: Amoako Williams

Match: BYF ACADEMY Vs UNISTAR

Referee: Eric Konnie

Asst 1: Joseph Ayambila

Asst2: Kenneth Armoo

4th Ref: Prosper Acquah

M/C: Nana Boamah Darko

Match: BIBIANI GOLD STARS Vs VENOMOUS VIPERS

Referee: Boniface Anwulo

Asst 1: Prince Owusu Ansah

Asst2: Prosper Avinou

4th Ref: Ernest Baafi

M/C: James Mornah

Match: PACIFIC HEROES Vs PROUD UNITED

Referee: Jacob Assafuah

Asst 1: Emmanuel Arkaifie

Asst2: Adams Agbeshie

4th Ref: Jibraeel Suleman

M/C: Sah Joachin

Match: SARMATEX Vs ACHIKEN

Referee: Emmanuel Eku-Boateng

Asst 1: Patrick Appiah Koduah

Asst2: Anthony Appiah Mends

4th Ref: Kwadwo Appiah- Nyarko

M/C: Alex Azameti

Match: STAR MADRID Vs NEW EDUBIASE

Referee: Serge Hubert Kongai

Asst 1: James Osafo

Asst2: Paul Deyegbe

4th Ref: Nii Cofie Gideon

M/C: A.K.M Oliver

Match: HASAACAS Vs NZEMA KOTOKO

Referee: Isaac Osei

Asst 1: Elijah Amoah

Asst2: Elvis Attakorah

4th Ref: Joshua Kwaku Ansah

M/C: Michael Fletcher

Match: SWEDRU ALL BLACKS Vs WASSAMAN

Referee: Abdramani Mohammed

Asst 1: Bless Awadzi

Asst2: Joseph Laryea

4th Ref: Peter Ansah Teye

M/C: Augustine Adjei Kane

ZONE THREE (3)

Match: AGBOZUME WEAVERS Vs UNCLE T UNITED

Referee: Daniel Oppong Amoah

Asst 1: John Ansah

Asst2: Musah Bashiru

4th Ref: Emmanuel Graham

M/C: Anthony O. Acheampong

Match: DANBORT Vs. HEARTE OF LIONS

Referee: Alfred Tabi

Asst 1: Tanko Ayuba Gibrine

Asst2: Isaac Duodu

4th Ref: Isaac Adjanor

M/C: Emmanuel Anim Nyarko

Match: AMIDAUS PROFESSIONALS Vs YOUNGWISE

Referee: Richard Antwi

Asst 1: Augustine Afful

Asst2: Michael Boateng

4th Ref: Daniel Atuobi Boateng

M/C: J.O Obuobisa

Match: ACCRA CITY STARS Vs KOTOKU ROYALS

Referee: Emmanuel Don Quarshie

Asst 1 : Yevoo Yao

Asst2: Emmanuel A. Essuman

4th Ref: Apeamenyo Bright

M/C: Buckman Kweku

Match: NANIA Vs TEMA YOUTH

Referee: Imoro Osman

Asst 1: Joshua Anane

Asst2: Divine Gbolomor

4th Ref: Bliss Douglas-Kporha

M/C: J. Y Danquah

Match: OKYEMAN PLANNERS Vs VISONS FC

Referee: Emmanuel Odoom

Asst 1: Seth Armah Ashai

Asst2: Patrick Peter Osei

4th Ref: Joseph Baba Gbati

M/C: A.S.K Annor

Match: MIGHTY JETS Vs KRYSTAL PALACE

Referee: Selorm Yao Bless

Asst 1: Wisdom Tefe

Asst2: Freeman Awulo

4th Ref: Caleb Abotsi

M/C: B. Danquah Wilson

Match: PHAR RANGERS Vs ACCRA LIONS

Referee: Moro Iddrisu

Asst 1 : Barnabas Amenyo

Asst2: Emmanuel Awutey

4th Ref: Joseph Osafo

M/C: Amegashie Jacob