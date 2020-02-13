2019/20 Division One League: Match Officials For Match Week 7 Announced
By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the names of the officials that will handle match week 7 fixtures of the Division One League.
A total of 24 matches will be played across the three zones [8 matches in every zone]. With the season already shaping up, each side will go into the matchday with the motive of bagging 3 points.
Below is the list matches scheduled for this weekend and the assigned match officials:
ZONE ONE (1)
Match: B.A UNITED Vs TAMALE CITY
Referee: Alfaa Ba-Adey Fuseini
Asst 1: Abdullai Abdul-Salam
Asst2: Iddrisu Issahaku
4th Ref: Anvia Janali Marifawie
M/C: Alberty Commey
Match: KINTAMPO FC Vs WA SUNTAA
Referee: Seth Zigah
Asst 1 : Yusuf Abdul Ghaffar
Asst2: Alhassan Abdul Rauf
4th Ref: Siraj Yahya
M/C: Abdul Issaka Anas
Match: CROCODILE STARS Vs. R.T.U
Referee: Sintuo Eliasu Tonsuglo
Asst 1 : Moro Abass Kasimpu
Asst2: Bashiru Tordia Bonomia
4th Ref: Wuttirira Herbert Hamza
M/C: Dawudi A.Razak
Match: WAMANAFO MIGHTY ROYALS Vs BOFOAKWA TANO
Referee: Mohammed Zakari
Asst 1 : Emmanuel Adjei
Asst2: Matthias Koffi Kouadio
4th Ref: Sakibu Salifu
M/C: Mohammed Alhassan
Match: NSOATREMAN Vs YOUNG APOSTLES
Referee: Hassim Yakubu
Asst 1: Samuel Kusi Antwi
Asst2: Victor Obour Twum
4th Ref: David Addaney
M/C: A.A Alhassan
Match: UNITY FC Vs NKORANZA WARRIORS
Referee: Gilbert Amoah Ayariga
Asst 1: Eric Ndebugri
Asst2: Asigibe Marley
4th Ref: Albert Azantilow
M/C: Seidu Bomison
Match: STEADFAST Vs BREKUM ARSENAL
Referee: Andrews Awurisa
Asst 1 : Akisiboka A. George
Asst2: Theophilus Akugre
4th Ref: Joshua Tengzie
M/C: Ibrahim Fuseini
Match: YENDI GBEWAA Vs. TECHIMAN CITY
Referee: Seila Mahama Adam
Asst 1: Mumuni Issah Bagurichira
Asst2: Michael Lamme
4th Ref: Maurice Anankani
M/C: Abubakari Kassim
ZONE TWO (2)
Match: ASOKWA DEPORTIVO Vs SKYY FC
Referee: Edward Annan
Asst 1: Nicholas Adado
Asst2: Patrick Goha
4th Ref: Franklin Akumatey
M/C: Amoako Williams
Match: BYF ACADEMY Vs UNISTAR
Referee: Eric Konnie
Asst 1: Joseph Ayambila
Asst2: Kenneth Armoo
4th Ref: Prosper Acquah
M/C: Nana Boamah Darko
Match: BIBIANI GOLD STARS Vs VENOMOUS VIPERS
Referee: Boniface Anwulo
Asst 1: Prince Owusu Ansah
Asst2: Prosper Avinou
4th Ref: Ernest Baafi
M/C: James Mornah
Match: PACIFIC HEROES Vs PROUD UNITED
Referee: Jacob Assafuah
Asst 1: Emmanuel Arkaifie
Asst2: Adams Agbeshie
4th Ref: Jibraeel Suleman
M/C: Sah Joachin
Match: SARMATEX Vs ACHIKEN
Referee: Emmanuel Eku-Boateng
Asst 1: Patrick Appiah Koduah
Asst2: Anthony Appiah Mends
4th Ref: Kwadwo Appiah- Nyarko
M/C: Alex Azameti
Match: STAR MADRID Vs NEW EDUBIASE
Referee: Serge Hubert Kongai
Asst 1: James Osafo
Asst2: Paul Deyegbe
4th Ref: Nii Cofie Gideon
M/C: A.K.M Oliver
Match: HASAACAS Vs NZEMA KOTOKO
Referee: Isaac Osei
Asst 1: Elijah Amoah
Asst2: Elvis Attakorah
4th Ref: Joshua Kwaku Ansah
M/C: Michael Fletcher
Match: SWEDRU ALL BLACKS Vs WASSAMAN
Referee: Abdramani Mohammed
Asst 1: Bless Awadzi
Asst2: Joseph Laryea
4th Ref: Peter Ansah Teye
M/C: Augustine Adjei Kane
ZONE THREE (3)
Match: AGBOZUME WEAVERS Vs UNCLE T UNITED
Referee: Daniel Oppong Amoah
Asst 1: John Ansah
Asst2: Musah Bashiru
4th Ref: Emmanuel Graham
M/C: Anthony O. Acheampong
Match: DANBORT Vs. HEARTE OF LIONS
Referee: Alfred Tabi
Asst 1: Tanko Ayuba Gibrine
Asst2: Isaac Duodu
4th Ref: Isaac Adjanor
M/C: Emmanuel Anim Nyarko
Match: AMIDAUS PROFESSIONALS Vs YOUNGWISE
Referee: Richard Antwi
Asst 1: Augustine Afful
Asst2: Michael Boateng
4th Ref: Daniel Atuobi Boateng
M/C: J.O Obuobisa
Match: ACCRA CITY STARS Vs KOTOKU ROYALS
Referee: Emmanuel Don Quarshie
Asst 1 : Yevoo Yao
Asst2: Emmanuel A. Essuman
4th Ref: Apeamenyo Bright
M/C: Buckman Kweku
Match: NANIA Vs TEMA YOUTH
Referee: Imoro Osman
Asst 1: Joshua Anane
Asst2: Divine Gbolomor
4th Ref: Bliss Douglas-Kporha
M/C: J. Y Danquah
Match: OKYEMAN PLANNERS Vs VISONS FC
Referee: Emmanuel Odoom
Asst 1: Seth Armah Ashai
Asst2: Patrick Peter Osei
4th Ref: Joseph Baba Gbati
M/C: A.S.K Annor
Match: MIGHTY JETS Vs KRYSTAL PALACE
Referee: Selorm Yao Bless
Asst 1: Wisdom Tefe
Asst2: Freeman Awulo
4th Ref: Caleb Abotsi
M/C: B. Danquah Wilson
Match: PHAR RANGERS Vs ACCRA LIONS
Referee: Moro Iddrisu
Asst 1 : Barnabas Amenyo
Asst2: Emmanuel Awutey
4th Ref: Joseph Osafo
M/C: Amegashie Jacob
