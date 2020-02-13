Ghana Coach CK Akonnor Watches Anderlecht Training Session

Head coach of the Black Stars, CK Akonnor was given the opportunity to observe the training session of Anderlecht.

Akonnor has been in Europe for the past two weeks monitoring Ghanaian players ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The 45-year-old also met Anderlecht player-manager Vincent Kompany.

He also spent some time with youngsters Francis Amuzu, Jeremy Doku and Elisha Owusu who are eligible to play for the national team.

He has already met the Ayew brothers; Andre and Jordan Ayew as well as Crystal Palace player, Jeff Schlupp earlier in the year in England.

He also watched Christian Atsu play in Newcastle’s FA Cup Replay against Oxford before dropping in on Daniel Amartey at Leicester.

It is, as yet, unclear where C.K Akonnor will be heading next.