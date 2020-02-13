Besiktas Is One Of The Biggest Clubs In The World Cup - Kevin Prince Boateng

Ghana forward, Kevin Prince Boateng has insisted Besiktas has what it takes to be compared to Spanish giants, Barcelona or AC Milan.

The former Las Palmas and Borussia Dortmund star joined the Eagles during the winter transfer on loan from Fiorentina.

“I think everything is positive, the facilities are amazing. I’ve seen a lot of clubs, I’ve been around the world, I’ve changed a lot of teams and I have to be honest this [Besiktas] is one of the best I’ve seen with big clubs like Barcelona and Milan,”

Boateng, 32, admitted that playing in the Turkish league has always been a long time dream and he did not hesitate giving his agent the green light when he heard about the deal.

“I always wanted to come and play in Tukey because I grew up with all my Turkish friends in Berlin and they were all Besiktas supporters.

“As soon as the news came out everybody texted me and they said finally you went home.

“There was not a lot of thinking because when I heard Besiktas, I told my agent please make the deal I want to go and play for this great club.”

Boateng made an instant impact on Saturday by scoring on his debut in their big win against Gaziantep.

The German-born is now playing his 13th club in his career.