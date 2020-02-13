Home Black Princesses Management Committee Visit Team In Prampram

Members of the Black Princesses management Committee on Wednesday visited the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE), Prampram where the team has been camping for their upcoming World Cup Qualifiers.

Chairman Linford Asamoah, Detective Inspector Asamani Ansah Yakubu and Christian Mensah were at the GSCE to interact with the players and technical teams after some few days of camping.

Addressing the playing body and technical staff after a training session, chairman of the committee, Mr Linford Asamoah Boadu reaffirmed the Ghana Football Association’s commitment to seeing to their welfare and asked that they put in their maximum effort in order to qualify for the World Cup.

He also admonished the ladies to desist from the excessive use of Social media as it serves as a source of distraction but rather have enough rest for the task ahead.

The committee also presented fruits, assorted soft drinks and water to the team as a sign of commitment which was well received by Justice Tweneboah, a member of the playing body.

The Black Princesses are currently preparing for their first qualifying match against Guinea-Bissau in March.