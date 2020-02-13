Friday Night Tennis To Bring Back Life & Love To Ghana Tennis Club At Adabraka

The Ghana Tennis Club at Adabraka in Accra will host the seven-week Friday Night Tennis (FNT) competition starting from Friday, February 14, 2020, at 5pm.

At the launch of the tournament, members of the club appealed to the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) to bring more national and international tournaments to the court to make it attract more patronage.

The third FNT programme which is being operated on a budget of 20,000ghc will see some of the nation’s top players vying for honours.

In the professional challenge opening round, Benjamin Fumi will meet Benjamin Palm. Andrew Adu Appiah will face Reginald Okantey. Acquah Johnson will lock horns with Benard Amarh Ashitey, while Emmanuel Plange battles Daniel Quartey.

There would be also the Social Grudge matches for amateur players.

President of the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) Mr Isaac Aboagye Duah who launched the event assured members of the club that some festival tournaments will come to the premier tennis court where the late Dr Kwame Nkrumah, first president of the Republic of Ghana played his game.

He announced that various committees have been formed to work towards a successful programme.

He thanked the media and urged them to promote the event on both traditional and social media to move Ghana Tennis higher.

Mr Yaw Adjei, head of empires said they are going to officiate strictly by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) rules.