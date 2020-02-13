Ashfoam Cushions Ghana Olympic Committee With $20,000 For Tokyo 2020 Preparations

Ashanti Foam Factory and its allied companies have supported the preparations of Team Ghana towards the 2020 Olympic Games coming up in July and August.

On Wednesday, the marketing/PR/corporate affairs manager, Nana Yaw Ampem Darku Antwi announced at the Olympic House at Ridge in Accra that they are providing a cash sponsorship of USD$20,000 for GOC’s programmes, preparation and participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

He also said Ashfoam will provide 100 pieces with each of kits, including tracksuits, branded T-shirts, branded polo caps as well as some of their quality products as prizes to the Ghanaian contingent who participate in the various sports disciplines.

According to him, in future, Ashfoam plans to support two sporting events for juvenile and youth sports for the year.

The company also fulfilled a promise they made to the team that represented Ghana at the first African Beach Sports festival in Cape Verde last year, where the beach volleyball team placed second with a silver medal. All members of the contingent got Ashfoam mattresses.

Nana Yaw said the presentation was to motivate and inspire other young Ghanaian athletes who aspire to do sports.

“We believe in youth development and continue to support the Ghanaian Youth to excel in every field of their career, whether through sports, education and other forms of career choices” he expressed.

He stressed that Ashfoam is a quality products manufacturer and certified at ISO 9001:2015 with the production of good quality management production and marketing.

Ashfoam products include beds, headboards, mattresses, complete bed linens, lamps, baby cats, bedside tables, wardrobes, sofas, tables, decorative items and kitchen products.

The president of the GOC, Ben Nunoo Mensah who said they did not want to burden government with all the funding of sports commended Ashfoam for the presentation and urged other companies to support Ghana Sports as they prepare to lift up the flag at Japan and other places.

He hinted that a city in Japan, ….has already offer Team Ghana a facility to camp and tune-up for the big world sports event.

He commended the media for promoting the GOC and the least financed sports.

Present at the presentation were executive board members of the GOC like Paul Atchoe, the first vice president, Rev. Richmond Quarcoo, the dep. General secretary, Madam Joyce Mahama, president of WOSPAG, Lawyer Steve Bekoe, president of the Ghana Rowing & Canoeing Federation and Nana Adu Mankatta of the Sports For All Association