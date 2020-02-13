Midfielder Justice Blay Named Kotoko Player Of The Month For January

Budding midfielder Justice Blay has been adjudged as the Kotoko ‘Player of the Month’ for January for his outstanding display in the Ghana Premier League.

The hardworking middle man who is on-loan from Medeama Sporting Club has featured in all matches for the Porcupine Warriors since the ongoing 2019/2020 campaign commenced.

On the opening day of the league, he netted the only goal that inspired the Reds to a 1-0 win over Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

He has subsequently excelled in all his outings but was extra phenomenal on Match Week 6 when his classy display against Hearts of Oak in the Super Clash of the Ghana Premier League powered Asante Kotoko to a 2-1 victory.

At the end of the month of January, he was nominated for the Player of the Month award of the Kumasi-based side alongside pacey winger Emmanuel Gyamfi and defender Christopher Nettey.

At the end of voting, Justice Blay has come out tops after amassing a total of 60%. Nettey and Gyamfi followed suit with 33% and 7% respectively as they missed out on the top award.