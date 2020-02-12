Black Stars Coach CK Akonnor Pays Working Visit To Anderlecht

Listen to article

Head coach for the Black Stars of Ghana, Charles Kwablan has paid a working visit to Belgian top-flight side Anderlecht as he continues to tour Europe to interact and scout players.

The ex-Ghanaian international and former Hearts of Oak as well as Asante Kotoko head coach is the new head of the technical team of the Black Stars. He took over from Coach James Kwesi Appiah last month after his contract with the Ghana FA expired at the end of 2019.

Having immediately hit the ground running, CK Akonnor is in Europe to have discussions with talented players that he believes will be good assets for the senior national team of the country.

He started off by visiting Black Stars captain Ander Dede Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew before subsequently holding meetings Jeffrey Schlupp, Christian Atsu, and Tariq Fosu.

In his latest visit, coach Akonnor has been to Belgium where he has had talks with Anderlecht duo Francis Amuzu and Jeremy Doku as well as K.A.A Gent midfielder Elisha Owusu.

This time around, he stayed a bit longer to monitor the training regimes of Anderlecht to learn one or two things.

The 45-year-old gaffer in the latest photo looks to have been well received by former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany who is now a player-coach at Anderlecht.