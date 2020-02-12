GFA Announce Participation Fees For Clubs In MTN FA Cup Round Of 64

Each of the clubs participating in the Round of 64 of the MTN FA Cup competition receives GH¢2,000 as participation fee and GH¢500 worth of airtime.

Traveling teams will also be given monetary support by the GFA to augment their transportation expenses.

The Round of 64 matches is scheduled to be played between February 21 -24 at match venues across the country.

The draw which was held at the GFA Secretariat earlier this month threw up some exciting fixtures including three all-Premier League ties between Aduana Stars vs Bechem United; Karela United vs Medeama SC and Legon Cities vs Inter Allies.

Champions Asante Kotoko will face Division One side Asokwa Deportivo in a local derby with Hearts of Oak also set to face Division One side Danbort FC at Accra Sports Stadium.

The winner of the 2019/20 MTN FA Cup would receive GH¢80,000 as prize money with the runner-up set to take home GH¢30,000 cash.

