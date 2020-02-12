George Amoako Advocates For Fair Play Between Hearts & Kotoko In Planned London Match

Listen to article

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Amoako is advocating for players of Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko to desist from bad tackles when the two teams face off in London next month.

The Phobians and the Porcupine Warriors have been billed for a historic clash in England next month as part of a special Independence Day Anniversary match.

At the official launch of the match in Accra today, George Amoako who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko has charged players of his club and that of Hearts of Oak to ensure they do not execute reckless tackles in London as they do here in Ghana.

“The kind of tackles you do in this country, don't send it to London because if you repeat those tackles there, it is a straight red card”, the football administrator said as quoted by Sports Obama.

The highly-anticipated fixture between the two most successful clubs in the country will be played at the Barnet Stadium on March 7, 2020, and will kick-off at 17:00GMT.