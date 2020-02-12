Legon Cities FC Coach Eyes Victory Against Great Olympics This Weekend

Head coach for Legon Cities FC, Goran Barjaktarevic has revealed that his team has set sight on bagging 3 points when they take on Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League on Friday night.

The Royal clubs sit 14th on the standings of the division after playing 9 matches and risks falling into the relegation zone if they encounter a slip in their subsequent matches.

The team’s opponent, Great Olympics also sit 15th on the League log after remaining inconsistent since the season started.

In need of wins to boost their respective chances of climbing up the table, both clubs will hope to amass all 3 available points when they lock horns on Match Week 10.

Ahead of the encounter this weekend, Legon Cities FC coach Goran Barjaktarevic has observed that his lads are poised for action.

“No team prepares to lose a match, every manager goes into a game to get the full 3 points. That's the same for my team on Friday. Everyone is ready to die on the pitch and it's something, I'm happy about”, the gaffer told journalists at a pre-match press conference today.

He added, “I came here to work and that's my aim. I am living every day to that. Football is why I'm here and that's it. Nothing else”.

Coach Goran Barjaktarevic further emphasized that he is counting on the entire Legon Cities FC fan base to come in their numbers and fill the stadium on Friday as there's more to enjoy the beautiful game of football.

The clash between Legon Cities FC and Great Olympics will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, February 14, 2020, and will kick off at 19:00GMT.