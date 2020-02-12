Fatau Dauda Insists Legon Cities FC Remains Focused Ahead Of Olympics Clash

Legon Cities FC first-choice goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda has stressed that the team remains fully focused ahead of their meeting with Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League this weekend.

Nicknamed the Royals, the rebranded Wa All Stars side will play as a host to the ‘Dade Boys’ on Friday night in what will serve as a Match Week 10 fixture of the Ghana Premier League season.

It will be a match where both clubs will be gunning for the 3 maximum points to help improve their respective positions on the standings of the division.

In a build-up to match, Legon Cities FC shot-stopper Fatau Dauda insists they are ready and focused on the challenge that will be posted by their opponent.

"It's a massive game and one we seem to love playing in. We have been training very hard to get ready we're fully focused. We know it's going to be tough and we want to win to close the gap”, the ex-Black Stars goalkeeper told LC FC Media.

The highly-anticipated encounter will be played on Friday, February 14, 2020, at the Accra Sports Stadium. Kick-off is at 19:00GMT.