Valentine’s Day Treat: All You Need To Know About Legon Cities FC Clash With Great Olympics

Ghana Premier League sides Legon Cities FC and Great Olympics will lock horns this Friday in what will be a Match Week 10 clash staged on the night of ‘Valentine’s Day.

The encounter which has been scheduled to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium is a Regional Derby that has been set up nicely not just because there will be 3 points at stake, but additionally due to the fact that the two teams have a score to settle after building a rivalry on Twitter.

Ahead of the meeting, Legon Cities FC who will be playing as the home team has announced some exciting goodies for supporters that will troop to the stadium.

According to the Royal Club, Wendy Addo, popularly known as Wendy Shay, will be performing on the night to entertain spectators with some of her hit tracks off the Rufftown Records label.

On the matchday, chocolates will be shared with spectators as a show of love as part of the Valentine’s Day celebration. This has particularly spurned up excitement on social media with many applauding Legon Cities for coming up with innovative ways to offer side attraction to supporters during their home matches.

In addition to the above-mentioned goodies, there will be free entry for all ladies who find their way to the Accra Sports Stadium in red attires.

With the stage set for a night of good football and show of love, spectators are reminded that the clash between Legon Cities FC and Great Olympics will kick-off at 19:00GMT.