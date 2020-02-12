CONFIRMED: Hearts v Kotoko Clash In London To Be Telecasted On GTV

The clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko slated to be played in London, England next month will be telecasted live on GTV Sports plus, Modernghana Sports can confirm.

The encounter between the two most glamorous clubs in the country will be to mark Ghana’s Independence Day anniversary for this year.

Ahead of the match scheduled to be played next month, GTV Sports plus which is one of the many television stations under the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) has secured the rights to show the match live on it.

According to George Lomotey who is the Director for GTV Sports plus, everything is in place to broadcast the game to as many fans as possible.

Organizers of the historic match have confirmed that the game come will come off at the Barnet Stadium in London on 7 March 2020 with kick-off expected to be at 17:00GMT.

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will depart Accra for London on March 5, 2020, with a contingent of 30 players per team.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the English FA will assign match officials to officiate the match.