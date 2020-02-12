Wendy Shay To Perform At Legon Cities, Great Olympics Mini-Derby On Friday

Wendy Shay will perform at the Ghana Premier League match between Legon Cities FC and Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, February 14.

The controversial musician is expected to entertain fans at half time of the game between at the Accra based rivals.

The self-acclaimed hottest musician joins a list of top stars to perform for Legon Cities in their home games, including Dancehall King Shatta Wale, Kwesi Arthur and AMG Medikal.

Legon Cities have announced there will be free chocolates for every fan that comes to the stadium on Friday as part of their valentine day celebration.

Gates will be opened for free for all female fans who make it to the stadium.

Legon Cities have lost only a game in their last four matches and come up against Great Olympics who are yet to win a game since beating King Faisal.