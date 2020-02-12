GFA Revoke Certificate Of Ashanti Gold Head Coach

The Ghana Football Association have revoked the coaching certificate of Ashgold head coach, Kasim Gokyildiz.

The Turkish trainer joined the Obuasi based club on a two-year following the departure of Brazilian coach Ricardo Da Rocha earlier this year.

According to a statement issued by the FA on Tuesday, the license of Kasim Gokyildiz was revoked after a validated check at the Turkish Football Federation.

A portion of the letter reads, "The Ghana Football Association (GFA) per its checks with both the German Football Federation and the Turkish Football Federation in unable to validate the authenticity of Mr Gokyildiz’s license.

“In the foregoing, the provisional license issued to Mr. Gokyildiz is hereby revoked.”

Below is the full statement of the FA

Consequently, the GFA would delete his name from the Competition Management System and you are by this letter requested to cease using Kasim Gokyildiz as your Head Coach, failing which the necessary sanction(s) shall apply. This directive is with immediate effect