New Accra Table Tennis Center At Fantasy Dome To Host Chairman’s Cup 2020 On Saturday

The Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) has unveiled their new table tennis centre located at the Fantasy Dome inside the international Trade Fair Centre at La in Accra.

The new facility will from Saturday 15th February 2020 host the Chairman’s cup with 6, 000ghc at stake for the ultimate winner.

“From this weekend, anybody who loves table tennis and wants to watch or play the game in a top-class facility, can come to the Fantasy dome at Trade Fair Centre,” said Mr Mawuko Afadzinu, president of Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA),.

Mr. Afadzinu who is an executive board member of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) said the new venue will serve as the place to host the national league, corporate league, inter-community championships, and school competitions in order to open up the pipeline in terms of talent, opportunities and good health for people who are playing table tennis.

Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu expressed happiness at the positive collaboration between his association and Fantasy Dome management to host various tennis tournaments at the world-class facility.

The sports hall of the Accra Sports Stadium has for several years been the venue of Ghana Table Tennis tournaments, however, the Fantasy Dome which will now become the main playing centre offers 32 boards which is an upgrade to the 5 boards available at the Accra stadium.

Mr. Leslie Quaynor, Chief Executive Officer of Fantasy Dome, admitted that his passion for the game of table tennis kindled the idea of collaborating with GTTA to spot talent and host several tournaments as a means to enhancing the growth of the sport in the country.

“We’ve provided world-class tables and world-class equipment and hopefully, Ghana table tennis teams will come here to practice,” Leslie Quaynor said.

There was an exciting media session and open board tournament for journalists to display their table tennis playing skills in which photojournalist Francis Nkrumah of The Image Sports won the handsome cash prize.