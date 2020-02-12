Emmanuel Adebayor: Paraguay's Olimpia Asuncion Sign Veteran Togo Striker

Togo striker Emmanuel Adebayor has signed for Paraguay club Olimpia Asuncion.

The 35-year-old former Arsenal striker was a free agent having ended a brief spell with Turkish side Kayserispor in December for personal reasons.

Adebayor will be reunited with ex-Manchester City team-mate and current Olimpia captain Roque Santa Cruz.

Aside from Turkey and England, the forward has also played in France and for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Named the 2007 BBC African Footballer of the Year and the Caf African Player of the Year the following year, Adebayor's only silverware at club level was the 2011 Spanish Copa del Rey he won with Real Madrid.

Despite his on-off relationship with the football authorities in Togo, he remains his country's all-time top scorer with 32 goals and played for them at their only World Cup appearance in 2006.

He has played for the Sparrow Hawks in four Africa Cup of Nations in 2002, 2006, 2013 and 2017.

Adebayor's last appearance for Togo was in a 2-1 away defeat to neighbours Benin in March 2019 in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.