FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
12.02.2020 Football News

Barcelona Winger Dembele Sidelined For Six Months After Surgery

By BBC
Ousmane Dembele was consoled by Lionel Messi after injuring his thigh against Borussia Dortmund
Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele will be sidelined for six months following surgery on a serious hamstring tear.

The France international, 22, was on his way back to full fitness following another thigh injury when he pulled out of training last week.

Dembele has suffered several injuries - in both legs - since joining the La Liga champions from Dortmund in 2017.

He has played only three full games this season, missing 63 games in all competitions at Barca through injury.

Dembele, a member of France's World Cup-winning squad, is expected to miss Euro 2020.

