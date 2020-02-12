ModernGhanalogo

12.02.2020 Football News

GFA Announce Breakdown Of Star Times Sponsorship Fees

By Ghanafa
The Ghana Football Association has announced the yearly breakdown of Sponsors payments expected from the StarTimes Television Broadcast Rights Agreement.

The yearly breakdown was explained to the 18 Premier League Clubs during their meeting with the GFA on Tuesday.

Below is the breakdown:

  • YEAR 1 – 2019/20 season

Components
Premier League - $700,000
FA Cup - $150,000
Visibility support to DOL & Women football - $100,000

TOTAL CASH FEES - $950,000.00

  • YEAR 2 – 2020/21 season

Components
Premier League - $750,000
FA Cup - $200,000
Visibility support to DOL & Women football - $50,000

TOTAL CASH FEES - $1,000,000.00

  • YEAR 3 – 2021/22 season

Components
Premier League - $800,000
FA Cup - $200,000
Visibility support to DOL & Women football - $50,000

TOTAL CASH FEES - $1,100,000.00

  • YEAR 4 – 2022/23 season

Components
Premier League - $850,000
FA Cup - $200,000
Visibility support to DOL & Women football - $50,000

TOTAL CASH FEES - $1,100,000.00

  • YEAR 5 – 2023/24 season

Components
Premier League - $850,000
FA Cup - $250,000
Visibility support to DOL & Women football - $50,000

TOTAL CASH FEES - $1,150,000.00

TOTAL = $5250,000.00

