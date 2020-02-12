GFA Announce Breakdown Of Star Times Sponsorship Fees By Ghanafa LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO The Ghana Football Association has announced the yearly breakdown of Sponsors payments expected from the StarTimes Television Broadcast Rights Agreement.The yearly breakdown was explained to the 18 Premier League Clubs during their meeting with the GFA on Tuesday.Below is the breakdown: YEAR 1 – 2019/20 seasonComponentsPremier League - $700,000FA Cup - $150,000Visibility support to DOL & Women football - $100,000TOTAL CASH FEES - $950,000.00 YEAR 2 – 2020/21 seasonComponentsPremier League - $750,000FA Cup - $200,000Visibility support to DOL & Women football - $50,000TOTAL CASH FEES - $1,000,000.00 YEAR 3 – 2021/22 seasonComponentsPremier League - $800,000FA Cup - $200,000Visibility support to DOL & Women football - $50,000TOTAL CASH FEES - $1,100,000.00 YEAR 4 – 2022/23 seasonComponentsPremier League - $850,000FA Cup - $200,000Visibility support to DOL & Women football - $50,000TOTAL CASH FEES - $1,100,000.00 YEAR 5 – 2023/24 seasonComponentsPremier League - $850,000FA Cup - $250,000Visibility support to DOL & Women football - $50,000TOTAL CASH FEES - $1,150,000.00 TOTAL = $5250,000.00
GFA Announce Breakdown Of Star Times Sponsorship Fees
The Ghana Football Association has announced the yearly breakdown of Sponsors payments expected from the StarTimes Television Broadcast Rights Agreement.
The yearly breakdown was explained to the 18 Premier League Clubs during their meeting with the GFA on Tuesday.
Below is the breakdown:
Components
Premier League - $700,000
FA Cup - $150,000
Visibility support to DOL & Women football - $100,000
TOTAL CASH FEES - $950,000.00
Components
Premier League - $750,000
FA Cup - $200,000
Visibility support to DOL & Women football - $50,000
TOTAL CASH FEES - $1,000,000.00
Components
Premier League - $800,000
FA Cup - $200,000
Visibility support to DOL & Women football - $50,000
TOTAL CASH FEES - $1,100,000.00
Components
Premier League - $850,000
FA Cup - $200,000
Visibility support to DOL & Women football - $50,000
TOTAL CASH FEES - $1,100,000.00
Components
Premier League - $850,000
FA Cup - $250,000
Visibility support to DOL & Women football - $50,000
TOTAL CASH FEES - $1,150,000.00
TOTAL = $5250,000.00
