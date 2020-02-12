GFA Orders Ashgold To Cease Using Trainer Kasim Gokyildiz As Head Coach

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has charged Ghana Premier League giants Ashanti Gold to cease using expatriate trainer Kasim Gokyildiz as their head coach in the ongoing season.

The coach was brought in by the Miners to take over from assistant coach Yakubu Mambo who replaced ex-coach Ricard Da Rocha who was forced to leave his post due to the fact that he did not have the CAF License A certificate required to coach in the Ghanaian top-flight.

Upon coach Gokyildiz’s arrival, he was issued a provisional license to begin work as the Ghana FA conducted checks with the German and Turkish Federations to validate whether his certificate is equivalent to CAF License A or not.

After conducting the needed checks, the GFA through a statement dated February 10, 2020, has directed Ashanti Gold to immediately cease using the gaffer as their head coach.

It explained, “The Ghana Football Association (GFA) per its checks with both the German Football Federation and the Turkish Football Federation is unable to validate the authenticity of Mr. Kasim Gokyildiz’s license.

“In the foregoing, the provisional license issued to Mr. Gokyildiz is hereby revoked”.

The letter signed by GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo added, “Consequently, the GFA would delete his name from the competition management system and you are by this letter requested to cease using Kasim Gokyildiz as your head coach, failing which the necessary sanction (s) shall apply. This directive is with immediate effect”.

In line with the latest development, coach Yakubu Mambo is expected to be in the dugout next weekend when Ashanti Gold takes on Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Match Week 10 of the Ghana Premier League.